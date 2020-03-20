|
|
Mark Spinder
Mark Spinder passed away on March 14, 2020 of natural causes. Cremation has taken place. Mark was born January 14, 1956 to James W. and Shirley J. (Styren) Spinder at Teton Medical Center in Choteau. He spent the first five years of his life living in Gillman, MT which is near Augusta. He attended kindergarten in Augusta and in 1961 his family moved to Choteau.
Mark loved baseball, softball, football, basketball growing up and later took up golf and bowling. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. Being outdoors in the mountains or sitting on the bank of a lake were favorite times to reflect on his life and find inner peace. Many of his fondest memories growing up were of family fishing trips, hunting trips, and camping trips.
Mark remembered picking rock with his family, the Whealys, and the McCauleys when the baseball fields started in the location they are now in the mid-sixties. He went on to coach Little League and Legion Baseball and umpired Little League, Babe Ruth, and Legion Baseball. He was one of the orchestrators of Old Timer's Football (the alumni game) in the early 80's to raise money for the athletic department. He also coached junior varsity girls' basketball and was also the assistant head coach for girls' varsity basketball. Mark also was a Volunteer Firefighter for the Choteau Fire Department for many years.
Mark graduated from the Choteau High School in 1974 and went to college at Rick's College in Rexburg, Idaho receiving his associate degree in general studies. After graduation he was recruited by Carroll College in Helena, MT where he went on to get his bachelor's degree in physical education. He played football at both of these schools and set school records at Carroll College for the longest field goal and longest average per punt from the line of scrimmage.
After college Mark went to work in the auto parts business at K's Auto Parts in Choteau. Mark married Renee Groot Dec. 19, 1980 in Choteau. They moved to Butte in 1986 and he worked at Champion Auto while Renee received her nursing degree. They moved to Great Falls in 1988 and he went to work at Great Falls Napa. In 1993 they moved to Mesa, Arizona where he went to work for Tri-City Automotive Warehouse. He worked for them for thirteen years eventually managing six warehouses. Mark moved back to Great Falls in 2001 to help Renee with her sister Gloria. There he went to work for Checker Auto Parts, Bumper to Bumper, and Sears. In 2003 he moved back to Arizona after Gloria's death, and went to work for a temp agency due to Tri-City being sold while he was on his leave of absence. He went full circle returning to K's Auto Parts in 2006 where he started helping his dad in the evenings at the age of twelve (1968). When the store was across the street from its present location.
Mark and Renee moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in August 2014 because of health issues and to be in a warmer climate in case he had to do dialysis. He was not about to attempt driving to and from Great Falls in the winters for dialysis treatment three times per week. He also thought he could play more golf and fish with all the lakes in the area. Mark started dialysis in April 2017. In May of that same year he switched to peritoneal dialysis. His oxygen retention deteriorated in the summer of 2017 negating his trips to see family and friends.
Mark met his wife (Renee) as a child (age 4) when he was in Gillman. He and his brother (Jim) would go to the abandoned Gillman Bank and play cops and robbers; while there, three girls would come and dance (Renee, Joni and Gloria Groot) .
Mark is survived by his life-long companion Renee, step children Janel (Rob) Butler of Millarville, Alberta, Canada, Brian Markwald of Billings, MT and Holli Markwald of Victoria, British Columbia,Canada. His mother Shirley, brother Jim, and sister Karrie (Chuck) Crabtree all of Choteau, and a brother Ken (Lois) of Lindon, Utah. He has 7 grandchildren, Zach (Amanda) Addison (great-grandchild), Tristyn, and Mariah Butler. Kai, Sarah and Eli Markwald. As well as many nieces and nephews. Mark loved his family and friends and wants them to please forgive him of any wrong doings he may have done as he has forgiven them. He is preceded in death by a sister (Cynthia) and his father (who was his mentor).
His family will miss him tremendously as he was always a source of happiness and was known for his great ability to navigate any math challenges his children and grandchildren needed support with.
A Celebration of Life will be held July 2, 2020 at the Choteau Country Club. One of his favorite places at a favorite time of year.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020