Marlene Marie Walden
Great Falls - Marlene Marie Walden (née Dalich), 81, of Great Falls, passed away on October 19, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill Walden. She leaves behind her son, Dirk and daughter-in-law Lorelei; grandchildren Kaylee and Erik; and brother, Chuck (Sandy) Dalich.
Marlene was born in 1938 in Great Falls to the late Mildred and Tony Dalich. After graduating high school, she struck off to Fresno, Calif., where she worked as an x-ray technician. But Montana was always "home," and she returned to Great Falls where she soon met Bill Walden, her future husband.
Bill and Marlene were married in 1960, and they shortly gave birth to their only son, Dirk. In the early 60s through 2000s, she and Bill traveled the world, from Morocco to Portugal, from Hawaii to the Caribbean. Their favorite place of all, by far, was Paris, were they returned many times to wander the streets; Marlene practiced her French in small cafés, admired the elaborate gardens, and gathered inspiration for her cooking.
These worldly adventures were juxtaposed with life at home on their farm in Gibson Flats, where Marlene took great pride in preparing delicious, inspired meals from scratch. She made everything from chocolate soufflé with fresh-picked raspberries to slow-simmered beef bourguignon. The farmhands throughout the years, including son Dirk and grandson Erik, were undoubtedly treated to the most gourmet on-the-job lunches around.
She brought people together through her food, and we're all certain that we'll never have thick-cut prime rib, lemon meringue pie or whipped mashed potatoes (among many other specialties) that rival hers as long as we live. We're not sure how we're going to cook a turkey without her this Thanksgiving.
Marlene was an active member of the Great Falls chapter of Junior League and donated prolifically to local charities. She enjoyed painting, especially with watercolors; in the 1970s she won a prize and recognition for one of her paintings at the "Art in the Park," which spurred her to co-found Gallery 16 in downtown Great Falls, which still showcases local art today.
Marlene had a deep appreciation for the arts, an enthralling novel, understated glamour, creative flavor combinations, a complex glass of wine—for life's small and beautiful details. She loved her well-tended garden and all of the animals that paid visits. Her family was her whole life, and she always especially liked spoiling her grandchildren, Kaylee and Erik.
Bill passed away suddenly in March, and she was never quite the same after he was gone. It seemed as if grandpa was cajoling, "let's go," as she lingered behind him, continuing to smile and chat, as it often happened at family dinners. But grandpa had left us—and as always—she was going with him. Hopefully they're enjoying a drink and chocolate croissants at the Café Flore, or are just somewhere happy, together.
There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m., at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial on Wednesday, October 30, to be followed by a reception and celebration of life. Marlene's family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations in Marlene's name may be made to a local charity of choice.
We love and miss you, Grandma, and will carry you with us always.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019