|
|
Marlita Brandenburg
Great Falls - Our dear mother passed away surrounded by her loving family on August 15, 2019.
Marlita was born on a Sunday, February 3, 1974 to Wayne and Jeanette Brandenburg. She was the youngest of 6 children and was the light of her family's eyes. Always smiling and on the go. Mar or Knee-High, as she liked to be called, grew up in Tacoma, attended Stewart middle school and Lincoln high.
Marlita was never short of friends and with a beautiful, bright toothy smile and beautiful blue eyes, made friends, easily. She enjoyed working with children and spent 3 years teaching English in Korea. Marlita would go on to become a wonderful, devoted mom to Nicholas, Cheyenne and Ricki (Isaac). As well as mama to Coleton (Alexis), Jaxon and Brandy. And proud grandmother to her littlest treasures- William and Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, William; sister, Lavinia; and her dear brother Richard- Whom she is now panning for gold and riding horses with once again.
She is survived by her children and grandsons as well as her siblings, Robin, William and Tamara. As well as cousins, many nephews and nieces and so many loving friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019