|
|
Marni Ann Constantino
Great Falls - Marni Ann Constantino of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish (201 44th Street South, Great Falls, MT). All are welcome. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Marni was born June 27, 1965, in Great Falls to parents Bud Nicholls and Joyce Janikula. She graduated from Great Falls High School and then from the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana where she earned her bachelor's degree in Music Performance.
She joined the United States Air Force in 1988. There she met her husband, Jay Constantino, at McChord Air Force Base in Washington and began her military career serving in the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific Northwest, and later on with the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. They made many lifelong friends through their time with both bands.
Marni and Jay married on February 1, 1991, and embraced their blended family of five, Ashley Donald, Christopher Constantino, Kelly Constantino, Aaron Constantino, and Casey Constantino who all share their parents' love of family and sense of humor.
Marni served her community and church through her love of music. She taught private lessons for many years and was Principal Bassoon with the Great Falls Symphony and the Chinook Winds. She was also a piano accompanist for the Great Falls Public Schools and passed on her love and gift of music to her numerous students throughout the years.
Marni loved organizing family trips and get-togethers. She traveled the country with her family in their motorhome and created lifetime memories for her children. Most recently her favorite travels included an annual family reunion at Vista Verde Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Marni was the light and life of the party!
Marni was known for her incredibly organized birthday and holiday parties. During the holiday season, Marni and Jay would open their home on Christmas Eve and invite all for an evening of the famous Constantino meatballs, fun, music, and friendship. Marni was known for her signature Christmas Eve cocktail, her most famous one being the Three Wise Men.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; stepdaughter, Ashley Donald of Auburn, WA; son, Christopher Constantino of Seattle, WA; daughter, Kelly Constantino; son, Aaron Constantino; and daughter, Casey Constantino; all three of Great Falls, MT. She is also survived by her father, Bud Nicholls of Great Falls, MT; stepmother, Linda Fuller Nicholls of Great Falls, MT; brother, Todd Nicholls of Beavercreek, OH; sister, Dana Copenhaver of Olympia, WA; sister, Erin Heckler of Henderson, NV; and sister, Karen Skolrud of Great Falls, MT. She was also a beloved aunt and cousin to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Janikula; grandmother, Margery Ann Lenihan; father-in-law, Tony Constantino; and mother-in-law, Lindy Constantino.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Great Falls Symphony Youth Orchestra to honor Marni.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020