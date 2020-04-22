|
Martha J. Baumann
Brady - Martha Jean (Yeager) Baumann died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 peacefully at the Pondera Medical Center Extended Care Facility of natural causes.
Martha was born October 18, 1925 in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents, Harry and Elsie Yeager. The family moved from Indiana to Montana when Martha was eleven years of age. She attended Conrad schools through 11th grade. She graduated from Valier High School in 1943 as her parents had bought a farm in the Valier area. After graduating she moved to Conrad and worked at Buttrey's Food for three years.
Martha met Burke Baumann at a Ledger Hall dance and were married on April 10, 1947. They bought a farm west of Brady in 1955 and worked and raised a family of five children. For many years Martha sold and delivered eggs and cream to residents of Brady.
In 2010 she moved to the Horizon Lodge until 2018 moving to the Pondera Medical Center Extended Care Facility.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Elsie Yeager; sister, Joan (Yeager) Baumann; husband, Burke Austin Baumann; daughter, Martha Jo Ramlo; and son, Burke Douglas Baumann.
Survivors include three children, Chris (Hal) Stashi of Peoria, AZ, Clark Baumann, and Roy (Paula) Baumann; three grandchildren, Andrew Ramlo of Bozeman, Peter Ramlo of Montana, and Erin Stashi-Hurley of Houston, TX; two great grandchildren, Declan Hurley and Sean Hurley both of Houston.
As per Martha's request, no services will be held and a private family burial.
In honor of Martha's memory and fondness for reading, donations can be made to the Conrad Public Library.
Condolences can be made to Martha's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020