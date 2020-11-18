Martin Peter Treis, Jr.
Great Falls - Martin P. Treis, 89, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schneider Funeral Home. Pursuant to Martin's request, no services are planned.
He was born in Elbow Woods, North Dakota on December 24, 1930. He lived in North Dakota until the age of 17 when he was able to join the Navy by misrepresenting his age. Martin served four years as an electrician's mate during the Korean War and earned a Good Conduct Medal.
Martin and Elaine were married in Golden Valley, North Dakota on December 21, 1952. Together they owned and operated Martin's Service Center for over 30 years until their retirement in 2008. He truly enjoyed visiting with his customers while working on their RVs. He also enjoyed bowling; and he even rolled a perfect 300 game. His other hobbies included wood carving, reading, hanging out at the Elks Lodge, motorcycling, and traveling in his RV.
He is survived by his brother, Leonard (Ruby); sister, Marsha (Carlton) Smith; sons, Roger (Anita) Treis of Walla Walla, Washington and Bruce (Bobbie) Treis of Great Falls; 5 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; parents; mother-in-law, Adele; and sisters, Mabel Bodeutsch and Dorothy Simonson.
Memorials may be sent to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, Benefis Peace Hospice, or to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFunralHome.com
.