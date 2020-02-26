|
Marvin E. Holtz
Great Falls - Marvin E. Holtz, 86, of Great Falls, passed away surrounded by his adoring family on Monday, February 24, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 28 at 11:00 AM at The United Methodist Church in Cascade with a reception to follow.
Marvin was born on January 30, 1934 in Great Falls to Malcolm and Clarice (Mundale) Holtz. Born and raised in the area, he graduated from Great Falls High in 1952. He went on to graduate with a degree in Architecture from MSU, working as an architect until his retirement; after which he opened River Rat Raft Rentals. He served others all his life, even doing a stint in the Army.
Marvin had many passions, but a few of his favorite activities included cross country skiing, rafting, and drinking coffee by "his" river the Missouri. He was also a member of the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial Committee and with the Catholic Charities Foster Care Program.
He was married two times, first to Jeanie Feldner, and then in 2012 to Jane Basta. He would remain with Jane until his passing.
Marvin leaves behind his wife, Jand Holtz of Great Falls; daughters, Nicole (Brian) Bradley of Iowa City, IA, and Suzanne (Peter) Mannella of Olympia, WA; sister, Sharlee Holtz of Helena; and brother, Kent Holtz of Great Falls; grand-children, Gabrielle, Nile, Trevor Mannella, and Theresa Mannella. He will be missed by many.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020