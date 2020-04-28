|
Marvin L. Bendig
Great Falls - Marvin Leroy Bendig was born December 7, 1944, in Lynch, Nebraska to Paul and Vera (Ott) Bendig and died April 25, 2020, at his home in Great Falls, Montana.
He grew up in Naper, Nebraska and joined the United States Air Force in 1963. Marvin was united in marriage to Sadako Takahara on September 27, 1967, in Okinawa, Japan. To this union, three children were born, Penny, Cinnamon, and Zane. Marvin remained in the Air Force working in Aerospace Control and Warning Systems for 20 years until retiring in 1983 in Great Falls, Montana. Marvin worked various jobs after retiring from the military, including opening up a Japanese restaurant with his wife called The Rising Sun.
Marvin loved his family dearly and was proud of each of his children and grandchildren. He especially loved spending time with his great-grandson, Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leslie, Walter "Bud," Leonard, Albert, Art, and Herman; brother-in-law, Don Stahlecker; and sisters-in-law, Ellen Bendig and Mae Bendig.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Sadako of 53 years; son, Zane (Sarah) Bendig of Big Sandy; daughters, Penny (Bill) Cotter of Hollister, CA and Cinnamon (Dave) Fuller of Great Falls; 14 grandchildren, Stetson (Robin) Watts, Chase Tay, Michael, Nicholas, and Jacqueline Cotter, Brandon and Matthew Bendig, Jamie, Jaxon, and Lexi Jones, Matthew (Ryan) and Beau (Morgan) Fuller, Alicia Bracamonte, and Jaydian Fuller; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray; sisters, Ethel Stahlecker, Loraine (Bob) Woehl, Margaret (Dave) Heien, Florence (Bill) Rogero, and Alma (Richard) Tiernan; and sister-in-law, Grace Bendig.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020