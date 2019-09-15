|
Mary Agnes Belcher
Centennial - Mary Agnes Belcher, 92, of Centennial, CO, former longtime resident of Great Falls, MT, departed this world for Heaven on September 5, 2019. Born May 13, 1927 in Lansdale, PA. Wife of Lou Belcher (Cowboy Preacher).
She is survived by sons Max and Louis Jr. and daughter-in-law, Donna, all of Centennial; grandchildren Shane Belcher of Fort Collins, CO, CIndy McKee of Austin, TX and Ashley Longacker of McKinney, TX and 6 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019