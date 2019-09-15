Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Belcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Belcher


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Agnes Belcher Obituary
Mary Agnes Belcher

Centennial - Mary Agnes Belcher, 92, of Centennial, CO, former longtime resident of Great Falls, MT, departed this world for Heaven on September 5, 2019. Born May 13, 1927 in Lansdale, PA. Wife of Lou Belcher (Cowboy Preacher).

She is survived by sons Max and Louis Jr. and daughter-in-law, Donna, all of Centennial; grandchildren Shane Belcher of Fort Collins, CO, CIndy McKee of Austin, TX and Ashley Longacker of McKinney, TX and 6 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.