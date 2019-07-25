|
|
Mary Alice Hoeme
Great Falls - Our beloved mother passed away of natural causes on July 21 at the age of 89.
Mary Alice, as she was known in her early years, was born in Dillon, Montana on July 15, 1930 to Lawrence and Nora (Paddock) Piazzola. She was the 2nd of 6 children who were raised on the family ranch at Pipestone. She attended school in Whitehall, graduating with the Class of 1948. After graduation, she lived in Dillon and worked for Mountain Bell. "Number, please" was one of the phrases she would use when she talked about her job. She married Joseph Schiopen, Sr. and to this union were born Joseph Jr. and Barbara. They later divorced and mom moved back to Whitehall. She met our dad, Cecil, while waiting tables at The Cactus Diner and they were married October 9, 1955. Dad worked for the FAA and they eventually landed in Livingston where they raised Joe and Barbara, Cecil, Doug, Cathy and Ronda; most of the years spent on "H" Street. Mom worked hard as a stay at home wife, mother and grandmother; endlessly baking and sewing for her family of 8. She loved to knit and crochet and made dozens of afghans for her children and grandchildren. In 1995, she and dad moved north of Great Falls to be closer to Ronda and Cathy and their families. After dad passed away in 2003, mom moved into town and was living at Beehive Clover House at the time of her passing.
Mom is survived by 5 of her children: Barbara (Roger) Case and their 2 sons, Adam (Dianne) and Andrew (Esme) and great-granddaughter, Adelaide; Cecil (Connie); Doug (Sandy) and their 4 sons, Jason, Travis (Christina), Jeremy (Kate) and Jacob (Haleigh) and great-grandchildren, Tanner, Kinley, Bailey, Kayetlynn and Easton; Cathy (George) Amundson and their children Alexandra, Cassandra (Conner) Barone and Jory and great-grandchildren Camdyn, Nora and Corbin; and Ronda (Justin) Shatto and her children, Daniel and Ben. She is also survived by granddaughter, Prescila; brothers Henry (Lynne), Daniel (Dianne) and sister, Delia (Raymond) Coyne and all of their families.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph John Schiopen, Jr.; her husband, Cecil Otto Hoeme, Sr., brother Harold and his wife, Betty, and brother, Jack.
Mom has been cremated and will be buried alongside dad at Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston. Graveside service date to be determined.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 25, 2019