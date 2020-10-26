Mary Ann Willis



Springfield - Mary Ann Willis, 86, of Springfield, Illinois and formerly of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Ashland, Illinois to Willard Evans and Dorothy Irene Pearn. Mary Ann married Robert Ray Willis on August 9, 1953 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2008.



Mrs Willis is survived by two children: Monica (Tom) Furst of Great Falls, Montana and Bradley (Sara Stephens) Willis of South Padre Island, Texas and one sister Cynthia Avart of Florida.



Mary Ann worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service as the Business Service Manager at Malmstrom Air Force Base for twenty seven years. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Great Falls, Montana.



Cremation rites were accorded and services were entrusted to Bisch and Son Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store