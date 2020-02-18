|
|
Mary Ann Zale
Great Falls - On the morning of February 11, 2020, we lost our 95-year-old mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. She was affectionately called by the nickname "Red Grandma" for her fiery red hair; and her granddaughters' deep affection. She was loved by many; and will be deeply missed.
She was born on October 4, 1924, in Great Falls, where she grew up with 4 siblings. Her parents and oldest sister emigrated from Piandelagotti, Italy, a small village that is still home to our relatives. She graduated from high school in 1943, and began her 30+ year career as a retail clerk. She retired from Village Shoes.
Family was always the most important thing to her. Many of them spent a lot of time with her, or lived with her in the house that had been in the family since 1917-ish. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adele Lamberti Fontana and Peter Fontana; brother, Dominic Fontana; sisters, Adele Calderhead and Anzarina Kilminister Crowley; son-in-law, Mike Pullen; and grandson, Troy Boggess.
Those who survive Mary are her brother, Louis (Barbara) Fontana and his children, Rina (Dale) Moore and their son, Dale Dario (Tabby), Peter (Katie) Fontana, and Paul (Lana) Fontana and their children; nephew, Joe Kilminister and his daughters, Rina (Greg) Donaldson, Vicki (Bobby) Bird, and Kathy (Johnny) Uta and their children; nephew, Jim (Alla) Calderhead; daughter, Patti Pullen and her son, Jason (Dena) Boggess, and grandson, Ethan Boggess; son, Geary (Dawn) Zale and his daughters, Jillian Zale, Ashley (Aaron) Franks, and their children, MacKenley and Owen; and a very special neighbor, Kathy Reed.
We are a close-knit family, and longevity is one of our most precious traits. Losing her and her siblings is like losing part of our legacy. They will be kept alive through our memories and stories, and she will live in our hearts forever. She will be greatly missed by all.
A rosary and visitation will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She will be buried at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020