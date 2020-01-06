Resources
Fort Benton - Mary Georgia (Nagengast) Davison passed away on January 5, 2020 after a valiant two year fight with cancer. Mary was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to her very large family whom she loved very much. There will be a Rosary for Mary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, both services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Mary's online memorial page at www.bentonhome.com to leave her family a message of condolence.
