Mary England
Great Falls - Mary England was born on April 4, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho to Frank and Elaine Hronek. She grew up in Pocatello, a railroad machinist's daughter. In high school she was active in theater and upon graduating, married her high school sweetheart, John England, on May 1, 1955.
John enlisted in the Air Force which led to numerous family moves, which included California, Oregon, Germany, Florida and eventually Great Falls, Montana. Both being from the Pacific Northwest they decided to make Great Falls their forever home. They had six children along the way: Bob, Debbie, Rick, Michael, Paul and the self-proclaimed favorite son, John Jr. As a military spouse, Mary stepped up to the plate. She attended and supported numerous school and sports activities and volunteered in many civic endeavors including co-chairing the 1976 Bicentennial Celebration from Malmstrom AFB. The state and territorial flags lining the 2nd Avenue North base gate were the result of their efforts. Mary was also very active with the Ad Club's Russell Auction and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. During the late 70s she worked at the Chamber of Commerce as The Visitor and Information Director. In 1981, she joined the Girl Scout Regional Council, working there for many years promoting the scouts and including her family in many "unloading and delivery of cookie cases."
Mary's later years were spent traveling including a vacation to Ireland with John and spending time with her two sisters in Mackay, Idaho and Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo. Mary loved to be around her 14 grandkids and 5 great-grandkids, especially at Christmas, her favorite time of year.
Mary passed on July 17, 2020, in Longmont, Colorado after a brief, but valiant battle with Pancreatic cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elaine Hronek; sisters, JoAnn Hronek and Millie (Wayne) Green; and infant brother, Frank Hronek Jr.
Mary is survived by her husband of 65 years, John England; and their 6 children, Bob (Bonnie) England, Debbie (Kody) Van Dyk, Rick England, Michael (Jody) England, Paul England, and Johnny (Emilie) England. She was very loved by 14 grandchildren, Amber (Matt), Kyle (Tori), Kelsey (Shaun), Nicole (Jesse), Alissa, Jake (Nicole), Melinda (Jeff), Katie (Ryan), Riley (Catherine), Paige (Hugh),Tate, Nicholas , Isabelle, and Chloe; 5 great-grandchildren, Brecken, Addilyn, Rosalie, Makenna, and Jane; sister, Jo (Tom) Masucci; and brother, David Esquibel.
A graveside memorial service is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Mary England to her great-granddaughter, Jane Costello's ongoing medical needs. A GoFundMe page has been setup for any donations.
To make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/maryengland
.
The family would like to thank everyone for their support, thoughts, and prayers.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.