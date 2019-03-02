|
Mary Frances Zimmer
Lewistown - Mary Frances Zimmer, 103, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born July 17, 1915 at Great Falls, Montana, the daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Leo E. Baldwin of Fort Shaw, MT. She attended school in Great Falls, Simms and college at Intermountain Union College in Helena.
Francie and Ralph A. Zimmer of Benchland, MT, were married at her home in Fort Shaw in 1936 by her father, Rev. Leo E. Baldwin. They made their home at Benchland, Montana, for 56 years, moving to Lewistown in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, a 4-H Club leader and active in the women's organizations and the Community Club. She continually made lap robes for the elderly. Serving Christ through acts of loving concern for her family, church and community was the most important thing in her life.
Francie is survived by one daughter, Carol Killpack (Barry) of West Valley City, Utah, two grandsons, Duane and Edward Johnson, two great grandsons, Andrew and Joseph, four great granddaughters, Kelsey, Keely, Lily and Jewel, and four great-great grandchildren, Alexandra, Kolton, Hadley and Clover, and many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joan Suess of Choctaw, Arkansas, her husband, Ralph, her parents, 2 sisters (Dorothy and Grace) and 5 brothers (Boyd, J. Willard, Donald, Kenneth and Leo).
Frances was a gentle woman "who bloomed wherever she was planted." She loved the people of the Benchland community, and made true and dear friends of the staff and residents at the Eagles Manor, New Horizons and the Central Montana Nursing & Rehab in her later years.
Services are being planned for later this year and will be announced. At Francie's request, cremation has taken place.
Services are being planned for later this year and will be announced. At Francie's request, cremation has taken place.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019