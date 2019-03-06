|
Mary Helen Heilman
Havre - Mary Helen Heilman, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Northern Montana Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church with Pastor Sean Janssen officiating. Memorials in Mary Helen's name may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Havre Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels, or the . Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Mary Helen's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Mary Helen was born April 16, 1926 in Flaxville, MT to John and Clara (Hammer) Swenson. She graduated from Flaxville Public School and went on to obtain a teaching diploma and later a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Teacher Education from Northern Montana College in Havre, MT. Her teaching took Mary Helen to jobs in Chester, Cut Bank, Helena, and Havre, and she retired in 1987 after more than 34 years as an educator.
While teaching in Havre, Mary Helen met fellow educator Glenn Heilman, and they married in 1957. Mary Helen and Glenn were married for over 50 years, and they had two children, Pam and Lori.
Throughout the years, Mary Helen was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She also belonged to W.E.L.C.A., Phi Delta Kappa, Sons of Norway, and Havre Retired Teachers Association. And she volunteered for many years after her retirement at Northern Montana Hospital. She took special pleasure in spending time with her friends from church and from T.O.P.S.
Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Heilman; her parents, John and Clara Swenson; and brothers, Wilbur and Evan Swenson.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Heilman of Bloomington, MN and Lori (Steve) Norris of Harrisburg, PA; grandson, Shawn Norris of Kernersville, NC; granddaughter, Ashley (Eric) Raymond of Ashburn, VA; great-grandson, Griffen Raymond of Ashburn, VA; brother, Keith (Marlene) Swenson of Helena, MT; special grandchildren of the heart, Shawn Raty, Seanna Raty, and Spencer George, all of Havre, MT; and her nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019