Mary Katherine Dazell Tihista
Great Falls - Mary Katherine Dazell Tihista, 84, beloved mother, wife and grandmother, passed away on February 17, 2020 after a long-term illness in the presence of her loving family. Born on July 31, 1935, she was the oldest of 3 daughters born to Robert and Clara Dazell who had settled in Glasgow, MT after working on the Fort Peck Dam. She happily called Glasgow her childhood home and created abundant and fond memories she shared with her children and grandchildren throughout her life. After high school, she moved to Great Falls to attend nursing school at Great Falls Columbus hospital. She returned to Glasgow to marry fellow Scottie and high school sweetheart, Ronald Tihista on September 6, 1956 after which they promptly moved to Helena to continue his college education following his return home from the army. Their young family moved to Arizona shortly after his graduation trying their hand at a new adventure but eventually returned to their home state and settled in Great Falls for the remainder of their lives. Over the years, their family grew and eventually welcomed six daughters. They were married for 64 years until his death in 2018.
Mary took great pride in raising her family and keeping her home, overseeing the many obligations that came with raising six children and their activities, volunteering for her passionate causes including Right to Life and PTA and gardening in her rose garden. She also contributed to the success of their independent, local business.
She was also a woman who treasured her Catholic faith and lived it fully throughout her daily life. She called Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church her spiritual home for over 45 years and was instrumental in establishing the church community alongside her husband, overseeing the altar society as well as summer catechism and building lifelong friendships along the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Clara, and her sister, Margaret. She is survived by her six daughters and sons-in-law - Michele (Randy) Hall of Casper, WY; (Dan) Newman of San Jose, CA; Jacqueline (Ted) Price of San Jose, CA; Monique (Brian) Fruit of Missoula, MT; Yvette (Ron) Dean of Murietta, GA; Colette (Tony) Longin of Great Falls, MT; sister, Diana and brother-in-law Ken Archambeault of Billings, MT; brother-in-law, Mitch Tihista of Sydney, MT; 28 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be missed.
Viewing will be at Schnider Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, from 12:00pm to 2:00 p.m. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Black Eagle, MT. A private Solemn High Requiem Mass will take place on Monday, February 24, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Meadowlark County Club for family and friends.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of the Renaissance memory care facility and her long-time care companion Pam, for their compassion and attentiveness to our mother's care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation or The Saint Joseph's building fund in care of The Daughters of Mary Convent located in Round Top, New York.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020