Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kleinsasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kleinsasser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Kleinsasser Obituary
Mary Kleinsasser

Simms - Mary Kleinsasser, 88, from Simms, MT passed away from this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ for all Eternity. She came to realize her good works couldn't save her; therefore she put her faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.

She trusted, whole heartedly, in the words of Jesus. "I am the Way, the Truth, the Life; no one comes to the Father but through ME." John 14:6.

Mary loved singing, and she sat many hours writing down the words of God from the Bible. She was anxiously waiting for the Lord to return.

She was a great mom to 8 children, whom she loved dearly. Her husband, David Kleinsasser, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Waldner of Vaughn, MT, Martha (Mike) Wipf of Simms, MT, Esther (Joe) Entz of Grassland, Dave (Ida) Kleinsasser, Ron (Sara) Kleinsasser of Great Falls, Dan (Tabitha) of Fairhaven, Rosa Kleinsasser, Rita (Luke) Waldner of Great Falls; 40 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Sun River Cemetery.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now