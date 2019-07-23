|
Mary Kleinsasser
Simms - Mary Kleinsasser, 88, from Simms, MT passed away from this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ for all Eternity. She came to realize her good works couldn't save her; therefore she put her faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary.
She trusted, whole heartedly, in the words of Jesus. "I am the Way, the Truth, the Life; no one comes to the Father but through ME." John 14:6.
Mary loved singing, and she sat many hours writing down the words of God from the Bible. She was anxiously waiting for the Lord to return.
She was a great mom to 8 children, whom she loved dearly. Her husband, David Kleinsasser, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Waldner of Vaughn, MT, Martha (Mike) Wipf of Simms, MT, Esther (Joe) Entz of Grassland, Dave (Ida) Kleinsasser, Ron (Sara) Kleinsasser of Great Falls, Dan (Tabitha) of Fairhaven, Rosa Kleinsasser, Rita (Luke) Waldner of Great Falls; 40 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Schnider Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 10:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Sun River Cemetery.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 23, 2019