O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mary Laverne Steffes

Mary Laverne Steffes Obituary
Mary Laverne Steffes

Great Falls - Mary Laverne Steffes went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019. Her service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

Mary grew up in Great Falls, MT, where she was a private music teacher and organist at St. Peter and Paul/Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She fought a 10+ year battle with Alzheimer's.

Mary is survived by three children, Michael (Debi), Karen, and James; nine grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.

You may view Mary's complete obituary and share condolences with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
