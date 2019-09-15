|
Mary Laverne Steffes
Great Falls - Mary Laverne Steffes went to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019. Her service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Mary grew up in Great Falls, MT, where she was a private music teacher and organist at St. Peter and Paul/Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She fought a 10+ year battle with Alzheimer's.
Mary is survived by three children, Michael (Debi), Karen, and James; nine grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.
You may view Mary's complete obituary and share condolences with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019