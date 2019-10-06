|
Mary LaVerne (Paulson) Steffes
Great Falls - Heaven received another angel on August 13, 2019. Mary LaVerne (Paulson) Steffes was born to Harold and Doris Paulson on April 18, 1942, in Grove City, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm and enjoyed animals and the farming lifestyle. She was an only child, and at the age of 13, they moved to Great Falls where her journey with music ministry began. Mary attended Central High School, and during her high school years, she started teaching music lessons to others in her home, which continued for almost 60 years. She also taught music lessons through Kops Music in Great Falls. She was a member of the Great Falls Music Teachers Association. After high school, she earned a scholarship to the College of Great Falls, and graduated with a major in music. Mary also shared her vast musical talent with the community as an organist for over 40 years at St. Peter and Paul Parish (later Holy Spirit) and also played for countless weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Johnny Mac Dance Band. She touched many, many lives.
Mary met her sweetheart, Lawrence Steffes, Jr., while attending high school. Larry and Mary were married June 6, 1964. They raised their three children in the home they built and taught them to appreciate God, music and Mary's wonderful baking! She lost her soul mate in May 2011. Mary fought a long, arduous battle with Alzheimers for many years. She was the foundation of her family and always took care of others before herself. She will be strongly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her three children, Michael (Debi) Steffes, Karen Steffes and James Steffes; nine grandchildren, Ellie Steffes, Kathryn Steffes, Jessica Steffes, Olivia Steffes, Kaitlyn Foster, Austin Steffes-Foster, Jordan Graves, Grace Graves (Godchild), Josephine Steffes; and two great-grandchildren, Aden Venegas and Madilen Foster. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Harold Paulson; and her husband Lawrence Steffes, Jr.
A vigil is scheduled at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the in Mary's name or to MT Gems Assisted Living home in Great Falls, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019