Rudyard/Hingham - On the morning of February 5, 2020 at the age of 108, Mary Lincoln departed this earth to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mary was born November 27, 1911 to Henry and Sarah Ritter in a homestead shack north of Rudyard. She attended a one-room country school. She graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois with a degree in Home Economics. Mary returned to Montana and taught country school at Juanita and McCann schools. In 1936 Mary married Donald Lincoln. They married in the same house she was born in. Together they farmed north of Rudyard until 1953 when they moved to a farm they had purchased north of Hingham. They built a new home and lived there until again moving to Ledger, east of Conrad. Mary was a dedicated gardener, seamstress and needle worker. She won several blue ribbons with her hardanger embroidery. She had a large garden and raised strawberries and raspberries by the bushel. Some of her grandkids called her "Jelly Grandma".
Mary was a life time member of the Evangelical Church. When they moved to Ledger they joined the Conrad Mission Church where they made many new friends that were a blessing to them.
Mary spent the last seven years of her life at Wheat Country Estates in Chester.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and three brothers, Clarence of Turner, Roland of Rudyard and Sam of Sidney. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth and Edith of Portland, Oregon; one son, Roger of Hingham; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for later in the spring. Condolences can be made to Mary's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020