Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Mary Stone
Mary M. Stone

Mary M. Stone


1930 - 2019
Mary M. Stone Obituary
Mary M. Stone

GREAT FALLS - Mary "Billie" M. Stone, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on July 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Schnider Funeral Home Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.

Mary was born in Cut Bank on December 14, 1930, to Chester and Dorothy DeZort. She attended Meadow Brook Country School in Kevin and graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1948. She worked as a bank teller in Great Falls, where she met her future husband, Arthur "Pete" Stone. They married on October 18, 1953, and from this marriage, six children were welcomed. After raising her kids, she became a cook at the Rescue Mission and later worked at Deaconess Hospital for the food/nutrition services. She retired in 1997.

There were many camping trips to Willow Creek with her family. She loved to bake, dance, and play cards. Her Christmas cinnamon rolls were a special treat. Mary's greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents; brothers, Calvin and Howard; sister, Dorothy; son, Arthur; son-in-law, Bill; and grandson, John.

She is survived by her children, Sheila (John) Finn of Potomac, Sheryl (Dick) Quinn of Great Falls, Sylvia Stone of Great Falls, Jan (Brian) Adkins of Spokane, WA, and Robert (Valerie) Stone of Cascade; two brothers, Cliff (Marilyn) DeZort and Stan (Betty) DeZort; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 28, 2019
