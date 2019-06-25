Services
Mary Machelle Chandler Obituary
Mary Machelle Chandler

Great Falls - Mary Machelle Chandler passed away on June 20, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.

Machelle was born July 27, 1957 in Anderson, South Carolina to William Zecariah, Sr. and Chlora Elizabeth Bowen. She married Jerry L. Chandler on December 16, 1978 in Austin, Texas. Machelle is survived by her husband, Jerry of Great Falls, MT; son Mark Chandler and his wife Elisha of Waxahachie, TX; daughter Misty Chandler of Great Falls, MT; sister Elizabeth Bowen of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Shelby, Schuylar, MaKenzi, Cobra and Haiden; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother William and her sister Angela.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019
