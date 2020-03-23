|
Mary McKerrow Deegan, 92, of Great Falls passed away peacefully from a short battle with cancer at Peace Hospice on March 21, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Highland Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Tom Tvedt, to celebrate the reunification with her husband of 22 years.
Mary was born October 14, 1927 to James Leslie McKee and Mae Schroder McKee in Bayard, NE. and lived most of her adult life in Montana with no inclination to leave. Her favored occupation was working as an LPN taking care of her patients at Benefis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merl McKerrow on September 28, 1969; her son, Brent McKerrow on February 14, 1998; her sisters, Ruth Ravert, Betty Cunningham, Florence Armingtrout, and brothers, Roy and Chester McKee. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bryson (Dave [deceased]); son, Dean (Jeannie) McKerrow; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Peace Hospice.
