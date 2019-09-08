|
|
Mary Valacich
Great Falls - Our beloved mother, Mary Valacich, age 93, passed away on August 27, 2019. She has gone on to her beloved God in her eternal home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Mary Cecelia (Shide) Valacich was born December 12, 1925, in Larimore, ND. She was the daughter of Joe and Alice (Barrett) Shide and grew up on a farm. She was raised and educated in Larimore and graduated from high school in 1943. Mom loved to read and excelled in school, graduating top of her class.
As a young girl, she rode her bike to school and to her grandparent's farm on gravel roads. In the winter, her dad would take her to school in a horse-drawn sled. In the summer, the family hitched a mule to a cart to enjoy destination picnics. After high school, Mary attended St. John's School of Nursing in Fargo, ND, and graduated in 1946. While at St. John's, she was awarded the "Loving Cup" for her perfect scholastic record, clinical nursing, and leadership. Following graduation, Mary traveled to Great Falls, MT and worked at Columbus Hospital. She was married to Stan Valacich in Great Falls on July 8, 1948; the two later divorced. Following her time in Great Falls, she worked for several years at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, CA, where some of her patients included Bing Crosby and Lana Turner.
In 1967, Mary returned to work at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls and, from 1973 to her retirement in 1990, she served as the Director of Nursing Services. She was a past member of Rotary International and, in retirement, an active volunteer at Columbus/Benefis West.
Mary is survived by her four children, daughters, Patty (Jack Gillespie) Nicholls and Michelle (Brett) Williams of Great Falls; sons, Joe (Jackie) Valacich and Greg (Tina) Valacich of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren, Justin, Julia, Mike, James, Jordan, Matt, Jason, Brett Alan, and Katie; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins that were all very dear to her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Shide; sisters, Patricia Shide and Joan Jenstead; and sister-in-law, Marijo Shide.
Mary will always be remembered for her outstanding work ethic, integrity, love for her family, and her faith in God.
Memorials in Mary's name are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes School or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019