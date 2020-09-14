Mary Wipf



Mary Wipf, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully from natural causes on Sept 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mary was born on Sept 26, 1930 to John and Susanna Kleinsesser. On July 8, 1954 she married David Wipf, and they spent 67 happy years together, raising their family of 11 children.



Mary was a loving, kind and patient woman. Even at 89 years old, she was never one to complain, independent as ever, helping herself in her last days, not wanting to burden anyone.



Dedicated to colony life, doing everything she could for the colony and always striving for what was right.



Her favorite pastime was knitting, singing German hymns and reading. She spent many hours reading the Bible up to the last days of her life. Her greatest joy was having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her.



We love and miss you dearly. You will always be a fond memory in the hearts of the many lives you touched. May you now rest peacefully in God's loving arms.



Mary is survived by David, her husband of 67 years; daughters; Susie (Joe); Mary (Daniel); Elizabeth; Rosa (Will); Justina. Sons; David; John (Margaret); Elias (Christina); Dan ( Elsie); Jonathan; Tobias (Dorothy); sisters; Sarah and Rachel; brothers; Joseph and John; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by son Joseph, sisters; Susanna, Annie, Justina, Elizabeth; brother Jacob.









