Mathew John Piekarz
Great Falls - Just five days short of his 71st birthday, Matt Piekarz said "see ya on the other side!"
Mathew John Piekarz, 70, passed away after a short illness on Saturday, May 30, 2020 while sharing an evening with his soulmate of 42 years, Diane Piekarz, and having his evening Jack & Coke. Matt married Diane Peck in July 1985, even after she met his family. Throughout 35 years of wedded bliss, they remained in love and devoted to the very end.
Matt and Diane have two children, Bree (Brooke) Piekarz and John Peter Piekarz. Bree lives in North Carolina pursuing her love of the outdoors and the love of her life. John shares in his dad's interests of fishing, Sunday dinners and watching football, NASCAR, and baseball.
Born June 5th,1949 to John and Katy Piekarz, he was unleashed on this grateful planet. John and Katy were survivors of WWII and the strength of this wonderful couple impacted the family values to this day. He loved his family, fishing with his buddy Red, golfing, his "nickel at a time" KENO games, and hanging out with all his many friends. Matt worked for the Burlington Railroad for 25 years and enjoyed exploring the terrain of Montana. He is loved and will be missed by everyone who has had the honor of knowing him.
Matt is survived by his wife, Diane; two children; two sisters, Basia (Kevin) McCarthy, and Pam (Whylie) Williams and their families; along with many nieces and nephews.
Matt was married to Kathy Hunt from 1971-1978, and fathered two boys, Chris and Chad Piekarz. Both Chris and Chad live in Reno, NV, blessed for life with the charm and looks that Matt was so well known to possess.
Pursuant to Matt's request, there will be no service. However, a celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.