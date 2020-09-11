1/1
Matthew Harold Dobler
Matthew Harold Dobler

Geyser - Matthew Harold Dobler, 49, of Geyser, passed unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00 PM at the Geyser Community Hall. For those unable to attend the service, a recording of the service will be available at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com on his obituary page as soon as possible.

Born to Howard and Ruth (McKinney) Dobler in Antioch, CA on February 25, 1971, Matt attended local schools, graduating from Antioch High School in 1989. He joined the United States Air Force on December 13, 1989, serving proudly during the destruction of the Berlin Wall, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, the war in Afghanistan, and spent his final overseas assignment in Korea. During his time in the military he earned a bachelor's degree and the rank of Master Sergeant before his retirement in July 2013.

Matt's Air Force career allowed him to live in a number of places, including Great Falls from 1998-1999, where he met Kristi Anderson and married her on May 23, 1998 in Stanford, MT, to Guam from 1999-2000, back to Great Falls from 2000-2004, to Lakenheath, England from 2004-2008 and returning to Great Falls in 2008 until his retirement. Once retired, Matt went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service, was co-owner/operator of JAM Fireworks, and worked at the South Peak Angus Ranch.

Helping others was always a part of who Matt was, including serving as a Pack Leader for the Boy Scouts of America, working with the Girl Scouts, Camp Make a Dream, and supporting veteran's interest and their families. The Angels in Camo program, which helps veterans in need during the holiday, was very near and dear to his heart as well. He liked hanging out with friends, playing Dungeons and Dragons, watching news, talking politics, and writing stories. Above all else, what he loved more than anything was spending time with his loving family.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Kristi of Geyser; son, Gabriel of Geyser; daughter, Samantha of Geyser; parents, Howard and Ruth Dobler of Oakley, CA; sister, Deanna Dobler-Wilkes of Oakley, CA; his Aunt Carleen Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lorena and Gerald McKinney and Harold and Evelyn Dobler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt's name to the Great Falls Angels in Camo, c/o Connie Waters, 2017 13th St. SW, Great Falls, MT.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

