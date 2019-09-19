|
|
Maureen M. Lear
Fairfield - Maureen Lear, 93, of Fairfield, MT, passed away September 16, 2019, at Park Place Heath Care Center in Great Falls, MT. The vigil service will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, and the funeral liturgy will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Both will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Fairfield.
Maureen Mary Margaret Gallagher Lear was the first child born to Mary Maguire Gallagher and Farrell J. Gallagher on April 7, 1926, in Anaconda, MT. She spent her childhood surrounded by a large, Irish Catholic, extended family. After her dad's death when she was 12, Maureen helped raise her siblings. A year after graduating from Anaconda Central, she left home to attend the College of Great Falls to become a first grade teacher. She spent one year teaching in Drummond.
One of her college roommates asked Maureen to attend a wedding in Choteau. There she met Pete Lear, whom she married on June 17, 1947. Maureen and Pete raised six children on their ranch located across from Freeze Out Lake. Besides being an excellent cook, Maureen kept up a super clean home, taught CCD, and was an active participant in a variety of organizations, while supporting both Pete and their children in many activities.
Maureen's life changed direction in 1977 through 1978 when she lost her husband, Pete, daughter, Tricia, mom, Mary, and her father-in-law, Ralph Lear. Consequently, she took a job as the study hall monitor and assistant librarian at Fairfield High School. Strict was the word heard from the students. She really loved the library and would have gone back to school to be a librarian if it had been available.
After retiring from FHS, she worked at a preschool, helped at the local library, and could be found at many of her grandchildren's activities. In her later years, the great people of St. John's Catholic Church and the Fairfield Assisted Living Community, as well as her dear friends, Marian and Roy Meyer, and her sister-in-law Billie Lear, helped her to remain active in the community. She was honored to be selected as one of the Ladies of the Bench for Swim Day.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete; her daughter, Patricia Beck; her son-in-law, Bob Mack; and her brothers, Red and Tom Gallagher. She is survived by her children, Peg Somdahl of Las Vegas, NV, Sheila Mack of Omaha, NE, Debbie (Marty) Basta of Great Falls, Pete (Rachel) Lear of Fairfield, and Jim (Sherlyn) Lear of Fairfield; her sister, Kotch (Cait) Francisco of Anaconda; sister-in-law, Carol Gallagher of Butte; and sons-in-law, Dan Somdahl and Don Beck.
Known as their feisty Grandma, Grams, Grandma Great or GG, Maureen is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Jamie, Mike, Tom (Jenn), Jeff (Laurel), Kristin (John), Katie (Kevin), Sarah (Drew), Mary (Nick), Molly (DJ), Liz (Daniel), Abra (Paul), Jenn (Jordan), Emilee, Allesha, and Derek (Calli); as well as 24 great-grandchildren.
Memorials or donations in Maureen's name are encouraged for the Fairfield Community Hall or Swimming Pool, Montana, or the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019