Maureen Suden Halvorson
Great Falls - Maureen Suden Halvorson, 75, of Great Falls, passed away with family by her side at Peace Hospice on November 17, 2020. Maureen was born May 27, 1945, the second of three children to Bill and Mary (Balzarini) Suden. She joined older brother, Bill Jr. Later, after the birth of her younger brother John "Punk," she became known as Moni because Punk, for the longest time, couldn't pronounce Maureen.
Moni attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated a proud member of the Great Falls High Class of 1963. She attended class events for decades. Shortly after her high school graduation, Moni moved to Spokane where she attended and graduated from Kinman Business University. After returning home to Great Falls, she met and married Nick Mays with whom she started and owned NW Wheels. They later divorced. After a number years, Moni crossed paths with fellow classmate Dwight "Squeak" Halvorson, whom she married in 1997. They remained married until his death in 2006.
During her tenure as a bookkeeper, Moni was employed at Pinski's Plumbing until its closure, Bank Card, and the Cascade County Sheriff's Department from where she retired. Moni was an incredibly hard worker. Fostering friendships with fellow employees, Moni stayed in touch with her friends from work long after her work days ended. Moni was blessed to have many life-long friends from school, work, and her neighborhoods. She had an amazing memory that stayed with her until the end and could recall details and dates that most would forget.
As a sister to Billie and John, Moni never forgot the importance of family. She often spearheaded family gathering, putting fun twists on their times together with the walnut game, and the purchase of Montana Millionaire tickets as gifts. She actually purchased this year's Christmas gifts as soon as tickets were available to make sure everyone had a chance to become a millionaire. Auntie Moni was a supportive aunt to her seven nieces and nephews. She was also loved by her many great-nieces and nephews as well as step-daughter, Teresa Balzarini and her two step-grandchildren.
In addition to being a beloved family member and friend, Moni was a gardener and baker. She enjoyed outdoor activities with family, including fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling with friends. For a number of years, Moni followed horse racing and owned racing horse, Ku Radar. Moni spoiled many faithful, furry dogs who were her companions, most recently Mia and Charlie. She will be missed by all who loved her, fondly remembered as a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, stepmother, friend, colleague, and neighbor.
Moni is survived by brother, John (Judie) Suden; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Duane (Diane) Halvorson of Great Falls, and Doug (Priscilla) Halvorson of Yakima, WA; stepdaughter, Theresa (Mike) Balzarini of Vancouver, WA; and lifelong friend, Patty Van Tighem. Moni was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Mary Suden; brother, Bill Suden; husband, Squeak Halvorson; and niece, Kylie Suden.
At Moni's request, no services will be held. A private entombment of ashes will take place. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
