Services
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
(402) 476-1225
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Rd.
Omaha, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Lill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Gardenia Larson Lill


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mavis Gardenia Larson Lill Obituary
Mavis Gardenia Larson Lill

Lincoln, NE - October 29, 2019 Mavis Gardenia Larson Lill passed away peacefully at Tabitha in Crete Nursing Home near Lincoln, NE at the age of 79.

Mavis is survived by sister Marie Larson (Bill) Duncan of Mt. Pleasant, TX; brother Robert (Bob) (Georgia) Larson of Havre, MT; daughter Heather (Erik) Rasmussen of Littleton CO; daughter Darla Bomberger of Lincoln, NE; son Channon Lill of Knoxville, TN; grandsons Jesse, and Joshua Bomberger of Lincoln, NE and nieces Jamie (Duncan) Cunningham of Paris, TX; Laura (Larson) Merchant and Nichole (Larson) Newton both of Great Falls, MT and Dominique (Larson) Preputin of Havre, MT.

Mavis was born May 29, 1940 in Havre, MT to Earl and Martha Larson. She graduated from Havre High School in 1958 and attended the School of Cosmetology and started her successful business as owner of the Blue Gardenia beauty salon. Mavis married Ron Lill in 1969, sold the Blue Gardenia and moved first to Lincoln, NE where Ron worked as a police officer and then to Houston TX where Ron worked for the Houston Police Department until his retirement in 1997. They then sold their home and purchased a fifth wheel trailer and spent several years traveling and working as camp hosts in Colorado.

Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron Lill, and son-in-law Daniel Bomberger.

Memorial service November 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM, Roper & Sons Chapel 4300 'O' Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Internment will commence at 2:00 PM, November 7, 2019 at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE

Memorials to the , Southwest Christian Church, Lincoln, NE

No visitation/viewing/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mavis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roper and Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -