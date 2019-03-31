|
|
Maxine A. Kohles
GREAT FALLS - Maxine A. (Smith) Kohles, 89, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 from natural causes.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room, 1510 13th St S. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Maxine was born January 4, 1930 at the family homestead in Lignite, ND to Floyd H. and Florence A. (Erdman) Smith. As an infant her parents moved to Chouteau County, MT to farm. When she was 8 years old, the family moved to Great Falls where she attended school, elementary through high school, attending Great Falls High School.
She met the love of her life, Clarence Kohles in 1946. They married on February 22, 1947 in Great Falls, MT, where they would raise their 6 children.
Maxine was a homemaker. She started a dog grooming business in 1961 that she ran out of her home. She also bred and raised poodles. She enjoyed lots of hobbies: sewing, knitting, camping, gem stone hunting, jewelry making, and many, many others.
In 1986, when Maxine and Clarence retired, they moved to the Dearborn. They made friends with fellow retirees in the area and competed in a dart league. They also tended to their exotic pet birds. They eventually moved back to Great Falls in 1998.
Maxine is survived by her 6 children, all of Great Falls, Darcy Kohles, Mike and Joanie Kohles, Debbie Kohles, Rory and Sharon Kohles, Bret and Rhonda Kohles, and Doree and Grant Bebee; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd H. and Florence A. (Erdman) Smith; husband Clarence Kohles; son-in-law Neil Mungon; daughter-in-law Colleen Kohles; and granddaughter Heidi Kohles.
Condolences may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019