Maxine (Distad) Aleba
Great Falls - Maxine M (Distad) Aleba 85 of Great Falls, formerly of Lewistown, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, of lymphoma.
Maxine was born on September 26, 1934 to Albert and Mary (Holdgrafer) Heller in Hunter, ND. She was raised and received her schooling in Lewistown graduating from St. Leo's School in 1953. In 1954, Maxine married Gene Distad, they lived in Lewistown and one son was born, Gary Lee. They divorced after 11 years of marriage.
In 1988, Maxine moved to Walla Walla, WA where she enrolled into Walla Walla Community College earning a Degree in Respiratory Therapy. After her graduation in 1991, she worked with Providence Hospital in Yakima, WA. She retired from the hospital and lived in Idaho and Oregon until moving to the Portage Senior Complex in Great Falls, in 2013. Maxine made many good friends while living at the Portage Senior Complex.
Maxine's family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, visits and well wishes during Maxine's illness and her friends at the Portage Senior Complex for all of their help.
She is survived by her son Gary (Esther) Distad of Lewistown; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren. Her parents preceded her in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held later, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019