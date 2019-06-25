|
|
MAX"ine Bunnell Austad, 100, of Mesquite, Nevada, left this realm with grace and in peace on October 23, 2018, Sterling Court, St. George, Utah; her daughter and best friend, Sunny, at her side.
Our centurion was anxious to journey home and be free of her worn down tired vessel she carried so beautifully in this life. She is joining her parents Lamond and Levina Bunnell; brothers Bob, Don, Alton "Al" Bunnell, sister, Betty England, and son-in-law, Lee Anderson; her beloved husband and son, Grove and Ron; she was survived by her daughter Yvonne Sunny Anderson but passed away shortly after on February 12, 2019 in her home in Mesquite, NV; sister, Ila Gene Sargert, CA; daughter-in-law, Joan Austad, MT; granddaughter, Stacy Luongo, MT; three step grandsons, Ken and Terry Bailey, MT and Rick Anderson, CA; and great-grandchildren, Katie, Vanessa, Alex and Justin Luongo and Jake, Brandon, Nick and Patten Anderson, CA; great-great-grandchild, GG Anderson, CA; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
MAXine was born December 29, 1917, in Provo, Utah and she lived in Utah and Idaho. She graduated from East High School in SLC. Aunt MAX, Mom, GG, was an amazing influence. She was always positive and a beacon of light. She touched many hearts and delighted multitudes with her legendary stories. She was an incredible lady with an abundance of talent, personality, love and light, a great sense of humor, and always ready for an adventure. She met her husband, Grover R. Austad in the spring of 1941 and they were married after being chosen the perfect couple and gifted with an all-expense paid wedding and honeymoon. The spectacular event was held at the elaborate Egyptian Theater in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. She was a professional singer and entertainer, then later worked in the insurance industry, and was a cosmetician. She was asked to write articles for the Salt Lake Tribune on fly fishing for women. She and her husband served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pennsylvania, 1975.
MAXine loved golf, waterskiing, fly fishing, hunting, archery, oil painting, horseback riding, bowling, traveling, and lived life to the fullest. She even went scuba diving at 93 in Maui, Hawaii. She enjoyed sharing her musical talents professionally and with friends, playing the organ and alto sax; and sang in the barber shop quartets in Great Falls, MT and Allegro Chorus in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Interment will be Monday, July 1, 2019 in Great Falls, MT in the Highland Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 25, 2019