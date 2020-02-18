|
Maxine Bertha Depner
Great Falls - Maxine Bertha Depner, 92, of Great Falls, passed away on February 8, 2020. A memorial service will take place at the Lutheran Church in Choteau on April 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Maxine was born on December 17, 1927 in Choteau, MT, to John and Martha Depner. She was the eldest of three children and was educated and graduated in Choteau.
Maxine went to work at the Rexall Drug Store. She married and later divorced, having five children. She moved to Great Falls and went to work for the County Convalescent Home. In 1965, she went to work for Deaconess and then Benefis, and retired at the age of 81.
Maxine lived 35 years in Black Eagle. Following the death of her daughter, she moved to Stevensville and recently returned to Great Falls. Maxine was a member of the Moose and Eagles Auxiliary.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Jim) Cartwright of Great Falls; sons, Ken (Pat) Gruenhagen of Stevensville, MT, David (Linda) Gruenhagen of Reeds Port, OR, and Lon of WA; sister, Betty Wilkerson of Townsend, MT; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Don Depner; and a daughter, Martha Bruno.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020