Maxine Joyce (Bergstrom) Albertini
Great Falls - Maxine Joyce (Bergstrom) Albertini passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, in Richland, WA where she lived for the last two years near her oldest son Michael.
Maxine was born in Froid, MT on Nov. 21, 1928 to Hans and Phoebe Bergstrom, the third of thirteen children. Maxine's childhood years, though probably quite typical for those growing up during the Depression on the plains of northeastern Montana, were certainly difficult by contemporary standards. Her grade school years were spent with her family living in a tarpaper shack in Square Deal, one of many boom towns that sprang up near Fort Peck during the construction of the dam, where her father was employed. Education was in a one room schoolhouse. In the late thirties, her family moved to Nashua, still without electricity and indoor plumbing. Emptying chamber pots every morning was a daily task for years.
Maxine's high school years were likewise far from idyllic. She was by then the oldest daughter at home with nine younger siblings, and her family responsibilities were numerous. She recalled that on Mondays she stayed home from school to do the laundry, had numerous other housework tasks (which she excelled at for the rest of her life), and, of course, helped tend to her younger siblings. She vividly remembered caring for and sleeping with five little sisters when they all had whooping cough. She also had paid jobs from age twelve on to help her large family.
After finishing high school, Maxine and two close girlfriends took a bus to Great Falls seeking a future, and she soon secured employment at the Columbus Hospital. After a time, the nuns at the hospital upon learning of her interest in nursing, offered to pay for her three years of nurse's training to become an RN (despite her not being Catholic), with the understanding that she would reimburse them when she finished and was working. She did just that. It is kind of amazing to contemplate in today's world.
Maxine formed numerous lifelong friendships during those years, but, most importantly, she met Albert Albertini, making his way in life after returning from the battlefields of Europe after WWII. On January 2, 1950 they were married in Glasgow, on a -36 degree day, and settled in Great Falls while Albert finished college.
In 1954, now with two sons Michael and Edward, they moved to Medicine Lake, MT where Albert taught high school math and science for the next twenty-nine years. In 1965 a third son Alan was born.
Throughout her time in Medicine Lake, Maxine became the unofficial community nurse. Over the years she administered shots, first aid, and even helped bring a baby into the world. She was often rushing to the aid of various townspeople who sought her assistance. She also helped maintain health records at the school, as well as helped with check-ups and inoculations. She always found time to assist those who were old and alone. She helped maintain the well-being of many elderly widows over the years, visiting them frequently, bringing flowers, dinners, and cookies, helping with gardens and cleaning, and providing companioinship.
During those years Maxine also took up quilting, began her hobby of making rock characters, and continued her lifelong interest in scrapbooking. And, of course, many friends and relatives remember her baking prowess, especially her molasses and orange frosted cookies, as well as her cinnamon rolls and pies.
After Albert retired in 1983, he and Maxine moved back to Great Falls where both had close relatives. There she acquired new hobbies like embroidery, making porcelain dolls, and collecting Fenton glass, while developing her beautiful flower beds. She and Albert enjoyed the proximity of their relatives and old friends, sharing numerous special occasions with them. Maxine especially valued the time spent with her older sister, Lillian "Sis" with whom she shared nightly phone calls for many, many years.
During their retirement years, the lives of Maxine and Albert centered on their children and grandchildren, visiting them frequently or hosting their visits. Maxine was always a loving, compassionate person who doted on her grandchildren. She was always generous with gifts, time, and attention, sharing her hobbies with them, and always providing delicious cookies for Christmas. Maxine and Albert never missed their grandchildren's special occasions.
They enjoyed their retirement together for thirty years until Albert passed away in 2013 after nearly 64 years of marriage. "Max" and "Skip" were an extraordinarily close couple, always together; simply put, they enjoyed life together. Life was never the same without her husband, but Maxine continued to have the support of her sons, each assisting in their own ways, and the love and enjoyment of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sister, Lillian, as well as younger sisters, Mavis, and Lois were special sources of comfort and companionship in recent years.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Michael of Richland, WA, Edward of Madison, WI, and Alan of Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Alex (Britt Gordon-McKeon) Albertini of Silver Spring, MD, Laurel (Ryan) Lyytinen of Madison, WI, and Mystelle (Lee) Butterfield of Anchorage, AK; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Teddy Gordon-Albertini, and Jade, Bella, and Lily Butterfield; sisters, Lillian Anderson of Great Falls, Corma (Lyle) Peterson of St. George, UT, Lois (Rich) Damstrom of Glasgow, Irene (Roger) Jager of Auburn, CA, Mavis (Jerel) Baucum of Choteau, MT, Kaye Olson of Kent, WA, and Eva Bergstrom of Eureka, CA; brothers, John Bergstrom of Froid and Gary Bergstrom of Spokane, WA, sister-in-law, Virginia Albertini of Great Falls, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert; daughter-in-law, Judy; her parents; sister, Ruth Peterson; and brothers, George and Jim Bergstrom.
Given Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service and interment are postponed until a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Angel Fund at Benefis Foundation, 1200 25th St., Great Falls, MT 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.