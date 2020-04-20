|
Maxine Pearl Loyland
Billings - Maxine Pearl (Bastas) Loyland was born May 15, 1923 in Great Falls, MT and passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Billings, MT. She attended school and graduated from Great Falls High. She worked at Berger's Department Store, Sweet Briar Shop and the Public Drug. In 1943 she married the love of her life Oren Loyland and together they moved to Cut Bank, MT and started a coin machine business. They later moved to Sweet Grass, MT. and moved into the bar business, and finally living in Sunburst, MT until Oren's death in 1993. In 1998 she moved back to Great Falls MT to be with family. In 2009 she moved to Billings, MT to be with daughter Nikki and granddaughter Shalene. Maxine is preceded in death by her husband Oren and daughter Deidra. Maxine is survived by her daughter Nikki Loyland of Billings; granddaughters Deven Merritt of Shelby and Shalene Spitzer (Justin) of Billings; three great grandchildren: Racheal of Shelby, Taylar and Tye of Billings; sister-in-law Gayla Bastas of Great Falls, MT, and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020