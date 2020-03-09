|
|
Mearia Silva Dos Santos
Great Falls - Mearia Silva Dos Santos, 62, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on March 3, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art located at 1400 1st Ave No.
Mearia was born on February 26, 1958, in Brockton, MA, the youngest of four children. She graduated from Whitman Hanson Regional High School in 1977, where she excelled in sports, basketball, field hockey, softball and tennis.
Mearia married Jeffrey Dennen in 1979 (later divorced) and they had a daughter, Sylvia Mearia, in 1983. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years. She was very talented and passionate about art, woodworking, stained glass and various other mediums. Most of all she was a devoted Mother, Vavoir, and friend, who enjoyed spending quality time with her daughter and grandchildren more than anything.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia (Justin) Jacobson; grandchildren, Phoenyx, Lily and Belle of Great Falls, MT; sister, Dolores Carden; three nephews and a niece, all of Florida; and many close friends here in Montana. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Dos Santos; mother, Mary Smith; and brother, Francisco Dos Santos.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020