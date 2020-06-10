Melody Jean Cabrin
Melody Jean Cabrin

Great Falls - Melody Jean Cabrin, 62, of Wolf Creek, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, peacefully and in the presence of family. Services and interment will take place at the Craig Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 3:00 p.m.

Born on February 19, 1958, in Great Falls, Melody spent nearly all her life in Lewis & Clark and Cascade Counties. She held a Bachelor's degree in Paralegal Studies from the University of Great Falls. She worked many years in the food service industry and in greenhouse horticulture.

Melody is survived by her son, Reno Tibke; her four siblings, Casey Cabrin, Julie Ryan, Chris Cabrin, and Steve Cabrin; in addition to a large and loving extended family.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
