|
|
Melvin L. Knapstad
Great Falls - Melvin Leroy Knapstad, born June 19, 1940, in Augusta, MT, passed away with family by his side on May 12, 2019, at the age of 78. Melvin grew up in Simms, MT and then later served in the US Army. He worked for the Anaconda Copper Co. until its closing, and then moved to Prosser, AZ for work. He returned to Great Falls and worked for the Salvation Army until he retired.
Melvin married Alberta Hofland in 1962, and together they raised three children. Melvin loved to go fishing, bowling, reading books by Louie Lamour, and telling tall tales. Health issues saw Melvin spend the last years of his life in a care facility, while all he wanted was to be at home with his family. You're home now Dad. May you be blessed with peace.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Maragret and Marvin Knapstad; brother, Robert Knapstad; and sister, Esther Knapstad.
Melvin is survived by his wife Alberta; three children, Christine Williams of Great Falls, Douglas Knapstad of Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Julie (Doug) Anderson of Wasilla, AK; grandchildren, Justin Secrist of Cascade and Amber Anderson of Wasilla, AK; brothers, Art, Carl, and Jim; and a very large extended family.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held the end of July 2019.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHone.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019