Services
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 538-8755
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Bauman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Arlys Bauman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Arlys Bauman Obituary
Merle Arlys Bauman

Moore - Our beautiful mother, Merle Arlys (Spears) Bauman lost her battle with cancer January 3, 2020. She was born August 10, 1932 to Burley and Leona Spears in Jordan Montana.

During her senior year she met and married Donald Boyd Bauman. She lived in her home in Moore, MT until right before her death. Mom and Dad were blessed with 6 children: David (Doreen) Bauman of Hardin, MT; Donna (Jay) Schmauch of Spangle, WA; Denise (Ken) Brottem of Moore, MT; Derree (Greg) Kamp of Lewistown, MT; Debbie (Jimmy) Bauman of Moore, MT and Dotty (Phil) Zier of Lakeside, MT.

Mom cherished the love and kindness of her friends and family. Viewing will be Friday, January 17th, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown. Her Celebration of Life will be at the Moore School, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a private service and burial prior to that.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Please read more and share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -