Merle Arlys Bauman
Moore - Our beautiful mother, Merle Arlys (Spears) Bauman lost her battle with cancer January 3, 2020. She was born August 10, 1932 to Burley and Leona Spears in Jordan Montana.
During her senior year she met and married Donald Boyd Bauman. She lived in her home in Moore, MT until right before her death. Mom and Dad were blessed with 6 children: David (Doreen) Bauman of Hardin, MT; Donna (Jay) Schmauch of Spangle, WA; Denise (Ken) Brottem of Moore, MT; Derree (Greg) Kamp of Lewistown, MT; Debbie (Jimmy) Bauman of Moore, MT and Dotty (Phil) Zier of Lakeside, MT.
Mom cherished the love and kindness of her friends and family. Viewing will be Friday, January 17th, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Creel Funeral Home Chapel in Lewistown. Her Celebration of Life will be at the Moore School, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. There will be a private service and burial prior to that.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020