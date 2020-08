Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Merlin's life story with friends and family

Share Merlin's life story with friends and family

Merlin M. Kipling



Browning - Merlin M. Kipling, 79, passed away at KRMC on August 16th.



Wake at the Hut, Rosary at 7:00pm Thursday.



Services are Friday at 2:00pm in the Willow Creek Cemetery with Military Honors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store