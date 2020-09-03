Michael Charles Augare



St. Mary's - Michael Charles Babb, 47, passed away at Heart Butte on August 29th.



He was born January 5, 1973 in Browning to Edmond "Wishie" Augare & Betty Jean Augare. He graduated from Browning High School then he attended the Great Falls College of Technology - Autobody Program and M.L.E.A. in Helena; F.L.E.T.C. in New Mexico.



He worked with Glacier national Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement, BIA, Glacier County Sheriff, at Local Ranches, construction and the Montana Dept. of Transportation.



In his spare time he enjoyed hunting & fishing, Horse shoes, playing poker, football, wrestling with his grandbabies and shooting guns.



He was preceded in death by his mom Betty Jean Augare, a brother Ronnie and sister Sandra K. "Sissy".



He married his wife Suzanne on July 3rd, 2020, and she survives.



He is also survived by his children Colt (Irene) Augare, Collin (Shanaya) Augare, McKenzie (David) Augare and Coy (Maggie) Augare; Presley, Cameron, Shylar, Leilani, & Iris; brothers Mark, Tim, Danny, Terry, George & Paul, a sister Joni Augare and father Wishie Augare.



A wake was held at the family home in St. Mary's with his services at noon on Friday at his home.









