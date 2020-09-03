1/
Michael Charles Augare
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Charles Augare

St. Mary's - Michael Charles Babb, 47, passed away at Heart Butte on August 29th.

He was born January 5, 1973 in Browning to Edmond "Wishie" Augare & Betty Jean Augare. He graduated from Browning High School then he attended the Great Falls College of Technology - Autobody Program and M.L.E.A. in Helena; F.L.E.T.C. in New Mexico.

He worked with Glacier national Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement, BIA, Glacier County Sheriff, at Local Ranches, construction and the Montana Dept. of Transportation.

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting & fishing, Horse shoes, playing poker, football, wrestling with his grandbabies and shooting guns.

He was preceded in death by his mom Betty Jean Augare, a brother Ronnie and sister Sandra K. "Sissy".

He married his wife Suzanne on July 3rd, 2020, and she survives.

He is also survived by his children Colt (Irene) Augare, Collin (Shanaya) Augare, McKenzie (David) Augare and Coy (Maggie) Augare; Presley, Cameron, Shylar, Leilani, & Iris; brothers Mark, Tim, Danny, Terry, George & Paul, a sister Joni Augare and father Wishie Augare.

A wake was held at the family home in St. Mary's with his services at noon on Friday at his home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Project Dr
Saint Ignatius, MT 59865
(406) 745-6789
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved