Michael Croskrey
Great Falls - Michael Croskrey, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Benefis Healthcare.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date, with a full obituary to follow.
Michael was born May 27, 1957 in Great Falls, to Wayne and Idell Croskrey.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Wayne Croskrey and son Steven Croskrey.
He is survived by his wife Elaine Schoyen; his mother, Idell Croskrey; son, Bradley (Shanda) Schoyen; daughter, Cara Elias; and 6 grandchildren.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019