Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Croskrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Croskrey


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Croskrey Obituary
Michael Croskrey

Great Falls - Michael Croskrey, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Benefis Healthcare.

Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date, with a full obituary to follow.

Michael was born May 27, 1957 in Great Falls, to Wayne and Idell Croskrey.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Wayne Croskrey and son Steven Croskrey.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Schoyen; his mother, Idell Croskrey; son, Bradley (Shanda) Schoyen; daughter, Cara Elias; and 6 grandchildren.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now