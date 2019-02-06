Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Manchester Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dammen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dammen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Dammen Obituary
Michael Dammen

Great Falls - Michael Dammen, 62 of Great Falls passed away on January 31, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Visitation will take place at O'Connor Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The graveside service will take place at Manchester Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Michael was a quiet man of many talents. He was a cabinet maker/woodworker, a welder/fabricator and most of all he loved his cars and rebuilt them to perfection - 4/80 and top down.

Michael is survived by his brother, Mark Dammen of Ulm; sister Sheila (Oscar) Allestad of Missoula; aunt Lillian Pesek of Great Falls; uncle Dennis (Diane) Dammen of Power; and numerous cousins and friends.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Lori Dammen.

Michael is at peace and pain-free now.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.