Michael Gersack
Great Falls - Michael Gersack, age 72, passed away peacefully at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls on June 15, 2019, surrounded by his many family and friends. The Immediate family would like to invite family and friends to celebrate his life on Tuesday, July 2, at St. Ann's Cathedral, 715 3rd Ave N. Great Falls, MT at 12:00 p.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Michael was born March 21, 1947, in Great Falls to Carl and Lucille Gersack. He was a graduate of Great Falls Central Catholic High School. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science and Master's degree in Criminology at the College of Great Falls. He went on to work as a Probation/Parole Officer and then was promoted to Administrator with the Adult Probation Parole Division - Montana Department of Corrections for a total of 38 years. Michael made an imprint on every life that he touched. This was particularly evident by the positive impact he made with the adults who were sent through the Montana Department of Corrections. He was a mentor, supporter and advocate for these adults and their families. His goal, with every adult he worked with, was to promote and encourage positive changes within so they could successfully re-enter the community and become a contributing citizen.
Michael married Marlyn Willey in 1989, and together they enjoyed 30 wonderful years of marriage. Michael loved, more than anything, spending time with Marlyn and all of their family and friends.
Those that had the pleasure of working with or knowing Michael experienced his gentle nature, giving spirit and joy for life. Summer was Michael's favorite time of year and he could often be found at Eagle Falls Golf Club with his buddies. When Michael wasn't on the golf course, he could be found on a sunny patio or enjoying a day on the lake with his wife, sons and their families.
Second to summer, was the fall and Montana football season. Michael was often found under the Friday night lights cheering on the CMR Rustlers and his love for the Griz ran deep. Let's not forget about Notre Dame because Michael absolutely loved the Fighting Irish.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Marlyn Gersack; two sons, Brett Gersack and his wife Christie, and Bryce Gersack and his wife, Nancy; two step-sons, John Blades and his wife, Tiffany and Mark Blades and his wife, Lisa; six grandchildren, Chase, Keira, Mason and Hadley Gersack and Landen and Kendal Blades. He is also survived by his two brothers, Robert and Ronald Gersack and by several nieces and nephews; Tom Gersack and family, Jim Gersack and family, Mike Gersack and family, Jennifer Gersack-Baker and family, and Lanni Klasner and family, and all of Marlyn's Family.
Michael is, and forever will be, dearly loved and missed. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice of Great Falls. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 26, 2019