Michael Henry Little

Michael Henry Little Obituary
Browning - Michael Henry Little, 51, passed away at IHS in Browning on February 14th.

Born in Big River, Sask. to Edward Villeneuve and Lena Little, he grew up in Canada and was educated in the US where he became an electrician.

In his spare time he liked to listen to music, go to the casino and watch movies.

He married Gail Rutherford and she survives as well as his son Martin & Ashley Connelly and daughters Alyssa Little (Mike Lemons) and Lilli Little; two grandchildren Ayden Jacob Connelly & Judith June Connelly and several brothers and sisters.

A mass was held on the 24th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Heart Butte.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
