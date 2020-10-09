Michael Jon "Mike" McGiboney



Missoula - Mike McGiboney, 79, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 7th, with his family at his side.



Mike grew up in Roundup and Great Falls, Montana. He was one of three children born to Bud and Floss McGiboney. He and his family later moved to Great Falls, Montana where he attended high school, graduating in 1959 from Great Falls High. Mike went on to graduate from the University of Montana with a degree in Business.



Following college, he began working for State Farm Insurance. Mike worked hard and built many friendships during his successful 46 year career as a State Farm agent in Great Falls, Montana.



Mike married Barb Tobin, his high school sweetheart, in 1963. They went on to have 3 children, Molly, Casey and Riley. Nothing brought more pride and joy to Mike's life than his three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mike was a committed father, teaching his kids about the great outdoors, supporting their ski racing at Showdown, coaching basketball, baseball and always was his kid's biggest cheerleader.



Mike continued to live in Great Falls until 2013, then moved to Missoula to be closer to his family. Mike loved attending football and basketball games supporting his alma mater, the Griz. As Mike's children had families of their own, he loved taking trips to see his kids and grandchildren. He created countless happy memories with his family, grandchildren and friends. Mike lost his beloved son Casey in 1996. He was also preceded in death by his brother Terry.



Survivors include his sister Marsha Bradley of Miami FL, daughter Molly Hagen (her husband Tony) of Bellevue WA, son Riley (his wife Jennifer) of Missoula, daughter-in-law Betsy McGiboney Miller (her husband Matt), six grandchildren: Tony Hagen (his wife Lauren) of Chicago IL, Mikaela Hagen of Seattle WA, Riley McGiboney of Denver CO, Avery McGiboney of Houston TX, Hunter Vancleave and Casey McGiboney of Missoula MT, one great-grandchild Oliver Hagen; as well as cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A special heartfelt thank you to the amazing and generous staff at The Auberge and Hospice of Missoula for your kindness and compassion.



Although Mike is no longer with us, he is never too far from the memories we all share.



Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.









