Michael L. McPherson
Great Falls - A Graveside Service for the family of Michael L. McPherson will be held this Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Reception, open to family and friends, at Oddfellows Park, 920 River Drive S., Great Falls, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Great Falls - A Graveside Service for the family of Michael L. McPherson will be held this Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Reception, open to family and friends, at Oddfellows Park, 920 River Drive S., Great Falls, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.