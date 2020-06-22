Michael L. McPherson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. McPherson

Great Falls - A Graveside Service for the family of Michael L. McPherson will be held this Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Highland Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life Reception, open to family and friends, at Oddfellows Park, 920 River Drive S., Great Falls, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved