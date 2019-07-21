|
|
Michael Lee Croskrey
Great Falls - Michael Lee Croskrey, 61, passed away at Benefis Hospital on March 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 27, 1957, in Great Falls, MT, to Wayne Edwin and Idell Ethel (Larson) Croskrey.
Mike had a long career in the printing industry that started when he worked for the Great Falls Tribune as a high school student. After high school, Mike worked in the warehouse of Warden Paper ending there as general manager. He moved to Art Craft Printers as general manager and then co-founded Zephyr Printing with his father. Mike moved to Livingston as production manager for Yellowstone Newspapers and ended his printing career in Helena as regional production manager for Lee Newspapers. He eased into semi-retirement at Office Max as print services supervisor, a job he enjoyed immensely.
Michael graduated from Great Falls High School and earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree from MSU - Great Falls. While studying for two years in Electrical Engineering at MSU-Bozeman, he was proudly invited as the only undergraduate to join the team that successfully launched the university's first satellite.
According to family and numerous friends, Mike will be remembered for his endless generosity, love of doing projects for others (multiple tool boxes routinely traveled to Bozeman, Boise, Helena, Great Falls, Dallas and even Lawrence, Kansas), lightning-quick wit, patience and understanding, his fierce loyalty and devotion to family and friends, his positive impact on the lives of countless people (often anonymously), and his insatiable interest in a never-ending list of topics. Michael's commitment to these priorities provided him with treasured lifelong relationships. It was such connections and his bigger-than-life heart that prompted "Michael's Angels" to rally and organize an amazing Be Brave Benefit, as he and Elaine prepared to relocate to Seattle for his stem cell transplant. Forever he felt blessed and thankful for all the support from his Angels, our Great Falls community, East Middle School staff, dearest friends, and loving family.
Michael is survived by his wife Elaine Willingham Schoyen; mother, Idell Croskrey; sisters, Laurie Blue, and Linda Croskrey (Pacer Popham); brother, Tom Croskrey (Connie); nine nieces and nephews and six step-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Edwin Croskrey; son, Steven Michael Croskrey; and nephew, Zachary Croskrey.
Under the vigilant and brilliant eye of Bryan Martin, including his remarkable staff (S-H) of Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, Michael was able to travel to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Seattle for a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, with his sister Linda to become his donor. These two medical communities provided Michael almost six additional years to love and dote on those that he loved and loved him in return the most. After his valiant battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and successful stem cell transplant, it was Chronic Graft vs Host Disease (GVHD) that he couldn't overcome. While Michael's final battle of 68 days proved to be his last, his family remains grateful for the remarkable doctors and nurses from ICU and PCVU, and Palliative Care that fought side by side to provide invaluable care for Michael and support for his loved ones.
Michael was a loving and playful man, and a beloved husband, father, son, brother, Uncle Buck to numerous nieces and nephews, and an adoring Papa Mike to "his grandchildren" …who will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26th at 1:00 pm at The Church of the Incarnation (Episcopal) 600 3rd Avenue North, Great Falls, MT. A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall after internment has taken place in the churches' columbarium following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael's name to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 and/or please bring a canned good to be donated to FISH (local food bank).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 21, 2019